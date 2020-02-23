Hundreds of local residents attend annual Irish Gala in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sisters of St. Joseph in Springfield hosted hundreds Sunday afternoon for their annual Irish Gala fundraiser.

The Irish dancing was but just one element enjoyed by the more than 500 who came to the Castle of Knights in Chicopee to help the Sisters of St. Joseph celebrate this occasion.

One sister told 22News, “We greet so many people, and it’s a wonderful reunion. We meet year after year, it’s growing and growing and growing every year, but it’s just great to be with people.”

Corn beef sandwiches highlighted the traditional Irish food for the hundreds who attended. The sisters themselves had baked the Soda bread people could purchase.

Patrick Sullivan Springfield’s Director of Parks told 22News this was a way to honor one’s Irish Heritage.

“I think it’s a great way to pay tribute to our ancestors who came over back one hundred years ago. So we celebrate the dancing and the food and just the good memories. What’s good about the event it brings together the young and the old.” said Sullivan.

Nancy Keyes the daughter of the late judge Daniel Keyes told 22News, this event would have delighted her father, who embraced his Irish heritage.

Keyes told 22News, “St Patrick’s day was like the holy day at our house, it was a holy day like Christmas, and we couldn’t wait. It’s just a great place to be here today, I know he’s here with me.”