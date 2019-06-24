Hundreds of local residents attend latest Sunday night concert in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Bank Sunday night concert series continued Sunday night with a band from the 60s.

A Beatles tribute band rocked the stage at Stanley Park. Studio Two, which is comprised of Berklee Alumni played many of the famous Beatles songs that came out in the 1960s.

Hundreds came to the park to enjoy the music, and the band even helped people remember their childhood.

One Southwick man remarked at how fantastic Studio Two’s performance was and how the concerts give many local residents an opportunity to see local bands.

Bill Leonard told 22News, “Some of these bands are number one. They can win any contest in the country. It’s good that people show up like they do. It gives them entertainment and there is a lot of great talent in this area.”

The concert was free and open to everyone.