Hundreds attend Westfield Mayor Don Humason’s inaugural ball

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Humason and his wife Janice greeted hundreds of well-wishers during the inaugural ball at the Tekoa Country Club.

The veteran former state senator shared his thoughts on what the inaugural ball meant to him during the festive evening.

Humason told 22News, “It’s great really, it’s the start of a lot of work, but it’s also the end of a chapter. It’s terrible weather, but it’s a great night inside, it’s warm, it’s wonderful.”

Over the years the country club ballroom has emerged as a favorite location for the inaugural festivities of Mayors starting their administrations.