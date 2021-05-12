Hundreds of marijuana plants, $250K cash seized in raid at Wilbraham home

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities seized several hundred marijuana plants among other drugs and more than $200,000 in cash following a lengthy investigation into drug activity at a Wilbraham residence Wednesday.

The Wilbraham Police Department said officers executed a search warrant at 180 Crane Hill Road as a result of the possible drug activity at the home.

Photo: Wilbraham Police Department

In total, officers found several hundred marijuana plants, marijuana products, Class A, C, and D narcotics, and $250,000 in cash.

According to Sergeant Shawn Baldwin, investigators are still gathering evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional details about charges and individuals arrested will be released Thursday.

