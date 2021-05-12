Hundreds of marijuana plants, $250K cash seized in raid at Wilbraham home

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Wilbraham Police Department

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities seized several hundred marijuana plants among other drugs and more than $200,000 in cash following a lengthy investigation into drug activity at a Wilbraham residence Wednesday. 

The Wilbraham Police Department said officers executed a search warrant at 180 Crane Hill Road as a result of the possible drug activity at the home.  

  • Photo: Wilbraham Police Department
  • Photo: Wilbraham Police Department

In total, officers found several hundred marijuana plants, marijuana products, Class A, C, and D narcotics, and $250,000 in cash. 

According to Sergeant Shawn Baldwin, investigators are still gathering evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional details about charges and individuals arrested will be released Thursday.

22News will continue to follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more.

 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today