Hundreds of people in need will receive free meals on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While many look forward to Christmas dinner, there are others who aren’t sure they’ll be able to eat.

Many are celebrating the holidays but for others, it isn’t the most wonderful time of the year, however, a number of different shelters and food pantries are trying to change that.

Hundreds of people across western Massachusetts will go without a Christmas dinner, or any meal at all. However, a few local shelters and food pantries are trying to make sure those in need are fed. Friends of the Homeless offers Christmas breakfast, lunch, and dinner to 250 people.

“We don’t want anyone living on the streets or being out on the streets particularly in this cold weather but also in the holidays, so we hope everybody comes in and makes themselves at home for the day,” said Bill Miller, VP CSO, director of Friends of the Homeless.

In addition to Friends of the Homeless’s Christmas dinner, a few other organizations will feed hundreds of people in need. Open Pantry feeds hundreds of people Christmas day. The annual Christmas dinner is held at the High School of Commerce in Springfield and food is served at noon.

Shelters and food pantries aren’t the only ones helping those in need. Residents across western Massachusetts have been donating money, clothes, and food to organizations that help the homeless.

Miller added, “We had a family bring in 200 gift bags today to pass out and we were able to pass them out to folks in our dining room. People were very appreciative of that it’s really amazing.”

If you want to help give back to local shelters, it’s recommended you give financial donations that way organizations get the proper food and supplies needed. Click here for more details.