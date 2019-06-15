Hundreds of people safely dispose of unwanted personal documents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hundreds of cars loaded with boxes of paper, crowded the parking lots of The Big E fairgrounds Saturday morning for a free community paper shredding event.

The event was held to get rid of any unwanted documents containing important personal or financial information. Properly disposing of these documents can protect you from identity theft and many local residents took advantage of the shredding event.

Jimmy Collins said, “Over time you get so much mail and some many things that are so personal because of the identity thing you can’t just throw them in the trash so old bills and everything, I’m trying to be more organized.”

Today’s event also gave people a chance to give back to those in need. Many people brought donations of non-perishable food items for the Open Pantry Emergency Food Pantry.

Yolanda Santa told 22News, “We are so grateful to be at this event because it helps a lot of people that are homeless and they don’t have any food so this is a blessing to us and the people that are in need.”

22News, The Eastern States Exposition, and The Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, and Proshred Security were sponsors of Saturdays event.

What a gorgeous day to get our shred on! Raise your hand if you’re coming to the Big E to hangout with us🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ #NexstarCares #NexstarNation @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/KTI8Qjs8Hv — Tamara Sacharczyk (@TamaraSach) June 15, 2019



THANK YOU for all the food donations at this year's 22News shredding event! #NexstarCares #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/ol9ehB9IZj — WWLP-22News (@WWLP22News) June 15, 2019