Hundreds of West Springfield residents attend first-ever ‘Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off’

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company hosted this Chili lovers extravaganza to raise more than $1500 to purchase firefighting and police equipment.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said seeing so many people converging for this cause makes him feel very proud.

Reichelt told 22News, “To see this event, to see all of our public safety officers, I’m very proud it’s a great moment.”

As one of the three judges, 22News reporter Hector Molina tasted a lot of Chili throughout the event, he also looked at the bigger picture.

“Like the mayor was saying, it’s for a good cause you know, it’s just chili but you’re paying for equipment,” said Molina.”It’s going to improve public safety in West Springfield.”

It was an evening to savor great Chili with the fire department chefs emerging as winners in this culinary battle of the badges.

West Springfield firefighter, Zachary Morin told 22News that he’s thankful to his fellow firefighters for helping make the chili so worthy of praise and celebration.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, we put a lot of effort into it, it’s all the fire guys, I bow down to each of these fine guys who helped me,” said Morin.

Judging by the wall to wall response and the joyous mood, a ‘Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off’ could well become a yearly event.