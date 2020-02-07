Hundreds without power, trees down, road closures across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Hundreds of western Massachusetts residents are currently without power Friday evening as the area continues to see freezing rain and gusty winds.

The Eversource Outage Map shows at least 600 customers without power in communities including Otis, Lee, Granville, Blandford, and Becket.

The National Grid Outage Map also show’s some outages, but it’s not widespread.

22News will update you on when power is restored in the affected areas.

TREES DOWN/ROAD CLOSURES:

HOLLAND:

A fallen utility pole has been removed after it fell on the roadway closing traffic. Drivers are being advised to use caution in the Sturbridge Road area as crews are still in the area making repairs.

Alexander Road is closed to traffic and will remain closed throughout the night and possibly into the morning. All homes on the road should be accessible through Allen Hill Road via East Brimfield to Alexander Road.

Crews are replacing a snapped utility pole at 321 Mashapaug Road, the road is open to traffic but please use caution when traveling in the area.

OTIS:

Algerie Road is closed to through traffic in the area of #1278 until further notice due to a tree and power lines down.