CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year for Fireworks, barbeques, and family fun!

Large crowds in Chicopee, coming out to celebrate America’s Independence!

After the weather postponed the original light show, many were excited to be out Friday night.

And spirits were flying high at Szot Park, with people dressed in their best red, white, and blue ensembles! Many tell 22News that having the show prior to the 4th holiday lifts spirits even higher.

“I go to the Chicopee Fireworks every year since I was little, and now I got a little one of my own, and so just carry on a tradition,” said Michael Newton of Springfield.

