Hundreds participate in annual Rays of Hope breast cancer walk

Temple Beth El in Springfield was a sea of pink Sunday morning.

The 26th Annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure brought hundreds of people to Springfield.

Since 1994, this event has been one of the most successful fundraising walks in western Massachusetts for breast cancer.

Denise R. Jordan Rays of Hope’s 26th-anniversary chairperson told 22News, “To know there is an organization like Rays of Hope that really supports those survivors and their families. People come out because Baystate has given so much to us. We want to thank them for all they’ve done for our loved ones and some of us as survivors.”

Annual walks like this not only raise funds for treatment and research but also provide support to those who have been impacted by breast cancer. “I’m overwhelmed by the number of people by the number of people in this area that have breast cancer,” said Maria D’Amico. “To see the people out here supporting each other is just wonderful. I’ve never partaken in this before. I was newly diagnosed so it’s just overwhelming.”

Volunteers and Participants of the Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure raise well over $100,000 every year. That money will fund research, support patients throughout treatment, and help patients with some of the financial burdens during their recovery.