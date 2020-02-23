Hundreds say goodbye to retired West Springfield Police Chief Robert Duffy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of friends said goodbye to West Springfield Police Chief Robert Duffy Saturday evening.

Many past and present police officers and first responders he has worked with were in attendance Saturday.

The 62-year-old told 22News how deeply he feels about the career he’s leaving.

“I’ve been very grateful,” Duffy expressed. “I’ve found a job that I truly loved to do. I had a lot of fun doing it. I’ve helped some people and a lot of people helped me. I’m very humbled and it’s amazing the turnout, I’m very happy.”

Duffy was sworn in as Interim Chief of West Springfield Police in May 2018. His last day was on January 3.