HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of runners and walkers are set to participate in this year’s Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K Run/Walk in Holyoke on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, this run/walk at Ashley Reservoir will raise funds to help support Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Youth Leadership Academy summer camp. This event will include entertainment for all ages, such as face painting, live music, food trucks, and a raffle.

Registration for the day of the race and check-in and post-race entertainment will take place at the Elks Lodge, just short of the starting line. The 1.5-mile walking course will also be on site. Registration and check-in are 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the race/walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Entertainment begins at 10:45 a.m., and an award ceremony takes place at 12:00 p.m.

The entry fee is $40 on race day, and all registrations include a long-sleeved, dry-fit shirt. The 3.1-mile running course is a flat loop trail that circles the pristine reservoir.

The Youth Leadership Academy, now in its 5th year, is a free camp that is operated by Sheriff Cocchi’s office to give young people with parents who are incarcerated or who live in economically challenged areas of western Massachusetts a chance to experience a summer of fun and learning. The program also aims to provide holiday gifts for each of the campers and all of their siblings every December.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Sheriff Nick Cocchi for the walk/run on Sunday, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to commend and fully support Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s efforts on this great initiative. I am proud to once again support this great event. Sheriff Cocchi provides many programs and initiatives for people with an emphasis on helping them turn their lives around. The Sheriff’s Shuffle is a special program that supports youth outreach. I want to thank everyone for their continued support, especially all of the partner agencies that continue to work together with us to provide assistance and resources to those in need.”

“This camp is a way of giving back to the community and building a positive relationship with law enforcement at a young age,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “Summer camp is typically expensive, and many local families can’t afford it. Our Youth Leadership Academy alleviates the financial concern and gives parents a break for a few weeks while giving the kids some lessons and great memories. My goal is for this to continue to grow each year and have a positive impact on even more young people.”