Hundreds will take part in annual Jessy’s fight against cancer race

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A race and block party aimed at raising awareness and funds in the fight against cancer began on Sunday morning.

It’s called Jessy’s fight and it started with one mother’s personal fight with brain cancer but now it’s become a community’s effort to end it.

Jessy Sullivan was diagnosed in 2017 with a high-grade malignant brain tumor, she received treatment at D’Amour Center for Cancer Care at Baystate Medical.

The race aims to raise awareness for brain cancer as well as all other forms of cancer and it’s also about giving back to the cancer center that helped Jessy and so many others.

The race will begin at 10:00 a.m. and afterwards there will be a block party until 6:00 p.m.