Hundreds without power in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – About 900 residents are without power in East Longmeadow Monday morning.

East Longmeadow Police told 22News the power outage is due to a blown transformer in the area of 190 Porter Road. National Grid is currently working to restore power, however there it has not been determined when they will be done.

MEMA Outage Map

According to MEMA’s outage map, at 5:00 a.m, the power outage affected as many as 26 percent of residents in the town, however, only 15 percent are now affected.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.