SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield residents are currently without power Thursday night.

According to the Eversource Outage Map, over 500 customers have been affected by the outage.

A 22News viewer reported outages in the Duffy Lane & Dugan Circle area of Springfield just after 10:30 p.m.

No other cities or towns have reported outages, according to the map.

