SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day at the Hungry Hill Senior Center was filled with traditions from the days when the first Irish Immigrants settled in Springfield.

Hungry Hill Senior Center members, whose ancestors can be traced back to Springfield generations long ago, celebrated this special day on the Irish calendar.

Member Kathy Gorham described to 22News what she loves about St. Patrick’s Day, “Precious joy, It’s good for everyone to be together. and celebrating being Irish. There’s nothing like being Irish on St. Patrick’s day. It’s a wonderful time to be.”

As he does every St. Patrick’s Day, Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped by with greetings on this special day, saluting the contributions of Springfield’s Irish American community through the years.