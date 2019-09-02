Hurricane Dorian impacts local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Families of the Springfield area are concerned for the safety of loved ones who live in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Darlene Powell of Springfield kept thinking of her cousins living in Jacksonville, Florida as she helped prepare her Church’s Labor day picnic at Forest park Monday.

She told 22News, this would be the first time her relatives had ever faced a hurricane of such strength.

“No they haven’t, that’s a category four I’m really concerned because I haven’t heard anything from my cousin in Jacksonville,” Powell said.

If the lack of communication continues, Darlene will reach out to her relatives in Jacksonville.

She continues to pray and follow closely as Dorian moves towards heavily populated areas.

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm and unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.