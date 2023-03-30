SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst announced his plans to build an indoor sports complex.

At the former Dubar Community Center, Hurst spoke about this being an economic development driver since sports tourism is seen as a $45 billion dollar growing industry. Hurst told 22news this means more jobs and increased investment in the city, and youth athletes will gain space to practice all year round.

“Our young people are what is going to drive our future, I mean this is not about you and I, this is about the next generation to come,” said Hurst. “And if we are looking to give our kids the first-class future, first-class education, then we also need to give them a first-class city they want to come back to.”

Hurst pictures the facility having 8-10 basketball courts, 16-20 volleyball courts, and 1-2 turf fields.