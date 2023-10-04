SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayoral Candidate Justin Hurst held his general election campaign kickoff Wednesday evening.

Hurst was surrounded by supporters who gathered at the Cedars Banquet Facility in Springfield for the special event. There he asked them to keep up the momentum from his primary win that secured his seat in the race for mayor.

Hurst also continued his message tonight of the need to address gun violence, reduce taxes, and eliminate the trash fee. “We need to invest in our young people,” Hurst says. “We need to continue to do all of the things that we need to do to make sure that all of the residents in the city of Springfield are taken care of and no one is left out.”

Springfield’s general election will be held on November 7th.