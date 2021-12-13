Hurst: Internal audit found major errors in marijuana applicant selections

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The results are in from an internal audit of the marijuana selection process in the city of Springfield and it shows some major errors.

City Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on the Attorney General’s office and the Cannabis Control Commission to investigate any corruption that has taken place since marijuana was legalized in the state in 2016.

According to Hurst, the city of Springfield’s internal auditor found mistakes in the scoring of applicants in phase two of the marijuana selection process. Hurst said it highlighted a scoring error that was so incorrect that it placed a marijuana applicant who should have finished in fifth place in seventh place. This took the applicant out of the running for a host community agreement. Only the top six were rewarded an agreement.

The audit does not specify which marijuana companies were affected. There is a city council meeting Tuesday to discuss the audit.