Hybrid model learning begins for several Hampden County Schools Tuesday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District is offering a hybrid model starting Tuesday, where students will go to school in-person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week.

To ensure social distancing, the student body is being broken up into two different “Cohorts,” one that goes in-person on Monday and Tuesday and another that’s in-person on Thursday and Friday.

Parents in the district also have the option of fully-remote learning for their students. This isn’t the only school district conducting this type of model.

Chicopee is also starting their school year Tuesday with a hybrid model as well.