Hydrants being flushed in several Springfield neighborhoods

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Springfield residents said they’ve noticed several hydrants being flushed in their neighborhoods.

22News shot video of a hydrant being flushed on Armory Street. The city’s Water and Sewer Commission told 22News flushing is a way to restore fresh water and fresh chlorine levels to the city’s system.

Jaimye Bartak of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission explained why flushing has lasted longer than usual.

“We have an altered crew schedule now during the pandemic so that’s why he have some hydrants running longer than normal,” Bartak said.

Bartak said the flushing of the hydrants will last until Fall.

