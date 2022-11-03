SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center will be receiving a $100,000 grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels, aimed at ending childhood cancer.

Every 36 Minutes, a child in the United States is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. The Hyundai Hope on Wheels non-profit organization has awarded more than 1,000 grants over the last 24 years to fund critical research and work towards ending childhood cancer.

“We’re very much interested in making a difference especially locally in our community because the money that is donated today is going to stay local and help those right here in our community,” said Gary Rome.

22News spoke with Dr. Matthew Richardson a pediatric oncologist who says impact grants directly help families defray some of the indirect costs of dealing with a child with a life threatening Illness.

“There’s increased driving to and from doctors appointments, there’s lost wages because you have to miss work to stay overnight at a hospital and it’s your child. So part of the funds will forwards vouchers for food and gas to help the families,” said Dr. Richardson.

The grant will also fund the child life program that helps pairs children and their families with specialists during procedures, helping them with activities during long transfusions or chemotherapy as well as helping them keep up with their school work if they are in the hospital for a long time.

It also helps fund Baystate’s involvement with the Children’s Oncology, which is an international group of hospitals and doctors working together to find the best cure for childhood cancer.