HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College, and the Baystate Health Foundation each received donations of thousands of dollars from Hyundai Hope, all made as part of a car seat safety event over the weekend at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.

The checks ($10,000 for the Food Bank, $5,000 for the Thrive Center, and $15,000 for the Baystate Health Foundation) were presented in two separate events on Tuesday.

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America.