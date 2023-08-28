CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re getting a head-start on travel this week, drivers should expect delays on I-391 in Chicopee.
According to MassDOT, southbound exit 4B will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The construction will begin Tuesday and go through Thursday. Drivers should expect a detour in place that will send them southbound to exit 3.
Traffic will follow Meadow Street and continue on Grattan Street.
Nick Aresco is an evening anchor who has been a part of the 22News team since 2018. Follow Nick on Twitter @ArescoNick and view his bio to see more of his work.