CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re getting a head-start on travel this week, drivers should expect delays on I-391 in Chicopee.

According to MassDOT, southbound exit 4B will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The construction will begin Tuesday and go through Thursday. Drivers should expect a detour in place that will send them southbound to exit 3.

Traffic will follow Meadow Street and continue on Grattan Street.