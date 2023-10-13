CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced lane closures on the bridges that carry I-90 eastbound and westbound, over I-391 in Chicopee, due to bridge repair work.
Lane closures will start on Monday, October 16th and end Wednesday October 18th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Drivers in the area are advised to reduce speed and use caution.
Appropriate signage and law enforcement will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
