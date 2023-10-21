WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — MassDOT has announced temporary lane closures on the bridges that carry I-90 over East Mountain Road in Westfield.
Bridge joint repairs will be daily starting on Monday, October 23, through Thursday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Signs and traffic control devices will be used to guide drivers through the work zone. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
