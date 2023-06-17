WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that westbound traffic on I-90 in West Springfield will be detoured due to scheduled work beginning on Saturday.

According to MassDOT, from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, all westbound lanes of I-90 will be closed for bridge repairs, and traffic will be detoured off the highway at Exit 45.

Photo courtesy of MassDOT

Drivers will be guided by signs that will be directing them to follow the detour and return to I-90 westbound at the Westfield I-90 Interchange.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.