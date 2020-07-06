All Mass Pike westbound lanes in Westfield reopened after crash with serious injuries

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All westbound lanes on I-90 in Westfield have reopened following a serious car crash Monday afternoon.

The Massachusetts State Police closed all westbound lanes on I-90 after the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Serious injuries were reported.

According to MassDOT, several cars crashed by mile marker 39.6. Massachusetts State Police diverted traffic off Exit 3 in Westfield. There was traffic backup but it didn’t last for long.

That portion of the highway was cleared and reopened before 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

