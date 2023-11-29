SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle accident on I-91 in Springfield left two lanes closed and traffic backed up for several hours Wednesday.

According to State Police, at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday evening, police were called to a motor vehicle crash on I-91 South in Springfield.

The crash caused the right two lanes to close, and traffic back up is expected to last a couple hours. MassDOT was on the scene to assist.