SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle accident on I-91 in Springfield left two lanes closed and traffic backed up for several hours Wednesday.
According to State Police, at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday evening, police were called to a motor vehicle crash on I-91 South in Springfield.
The crash caused the right two lanes to close, and traffic back up is expected to last a couple hours. MassDOT was on the scene to assist.
