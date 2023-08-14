SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a tractor trailer and motorcycle on I-91 has resulted in significant injuries and the temporary closure of sections of the highway Monday evening.

The incident took place at exit 8, situated just south of the I-391 interchange. Reports from MassDOT indicate that a collision involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle led to severe injuries. Due to the seriousness of the situation, all traffic was rerouted away from the highway at the subsequent exit.

As of Monday evening, specific closures include the southbound lanes of Rt 391 at exit 1B, as well as the northbound and southbound exits of RT 5 leading to I-91. MassDOT has advised commuters to anticipate delays in the affected areas. Additional details have not been shared with us yet, we will continue to provide updates as soon as we receive them.