I-91 highway exit numbers to be the first to change in 2020 project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Highway exits across the state will soon have new numbers to identify them.

MassDOT announced Monday night that this project will begin here in western Massachusetts, and I-91 will be the first stretch of highway to be re-numbered.

The federal government is requiring all states to number their exits based on mileage. For example, exit 4 westbound on the mass pike is at the 45-mile mark, so under this mandate, MassPike exit 4 would become “Exit 45.”

Some drivers are wondering how the new exit numbers are going to affect their GPS. MassDOT said that those devices will reflect the new exit numbers as soon as they are changed.

The agency also said they have connections with mapping services like Waze, Google, and Apple Maps so it should be a smooth transition.

Old exit signs will be up for at least 2 years AFTER the new exit numbers are designated. The project will begin late this summer and is expected to be completed by 2022.