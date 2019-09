HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – I-91 North in Holyoke is closed due to car fire Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Trooper Germaine told 22News, one car is on fire on the Northbound side of I-91 between exits 16 and 17 causing traffic to be at a complete stop.

Germaine said the Northbound side should be closed for the next ten minutes or so while the Holyoke Fire Department clears the area.

No injuries were reported.