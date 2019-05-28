I-91 North near the Chicopee curve reopened after tractor-trailer rollover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of I-91 North near the Chicopee curve has reopened after being shut down for hours due to a tractor-trailer rollover early Tuesday morning.

Northbound traffic was blocked at Exit 12, with drivers being diverted onto I-391 northbound for hours, after a tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side. At around 8 a.m. one lane had reopened, but traffic from I-391 southbound was unable to access I-91 North until early afternoon.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the truck using the jaws of life, according to Dennis Leger, spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department.

State Police say the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but there is no word at this time on how serious those injuries are.

Drivers told 22News the Chicopee Curve is a dangerous part of I-91, and it’s a place that has frequent crashes.

Over the past weekend, a car rolled over at the curve causing injuries to the driver. One of the worst accidents was in 2008, when an oil tanker crashed and exploded at the Chicopee Curve, killing the driver.

“It was just very, very bad,” said Leonard Nadeau of that 2008 crash. “It’s amazing that they don’t have more of them really.”

One driver said more signage could be added to 91 as cars approach the curve, but really, people should just slow down.

“The curve is curvier than they anticipate and they are going too fast,” said Bruce Cierpial of Chicopee. “You gotta slow down.”

“You got to cool it,” added Nadeau. “You can’t do 80. Things happen.”

#MAtraffic TT rollover Rte 391 south ramp to Rte 91N in #NorthChicpee earlier this morning. All lanes remain closed. Detours in place. Oper trans to area hospital for treatment of injuries.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 28, 2019

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.