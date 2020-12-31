I-91 south in Springfield down to one lane due to jackknifed tractor-trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I-91 southbound in Springfield is down to one lane and exit four to Longmeadow is blocked due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. and there is some gas leaking from the trailer.

The exit is currently blocked and the truck is partially down the exit still. There were no injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is there helping with cleanup.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.