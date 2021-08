HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a crash with injuries in Holyoke on Sunday evening.

In a Tweet, the department said the crash happened at I-91 southbound at mile marker 13.6. All southbound traffic is being detoured at exit 14.

Crash w/injuries #Holyoke I-91 southbound at mile marker 13.8. All SB traffic detoured off at exit 14. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 22, 2021

No word on the cause of the crash.

