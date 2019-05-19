I Found Light Against All Odds helps young adults get to college

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local nonprofit organization is helping young adults in western Massachusetts go to college.

The four winners of these scholarships were once in darkness and found light in education.

I Found Light Against All Odds hosted their 2nd annual scholarship and awards ceremony Sunday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The nonprofit organization works to provide at-risk youth and their families with tools and opportunities to succeed in life.

“These kids have had doubt all through their lives and people telling them that they can’t be successful,” CEO Stefon Davis told 22News. “As an organization, the first thing is to show these kids that even though they had a dark past their future is bright.”

I Found Light Against All Odds held a scholarship gala fundraiser event in the fall. Part of that event was a community challenge and Springfield won.

As a result, one Springfield Public School recipient received a $1,500 scholarship Sunday night.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants wrote a 1,000-word essay that showed how they found light after darkness through their journey in high school.

The organization also held a golfing fundraiser on Sunday. 22News anchor Ciara Speller was part of that event.

