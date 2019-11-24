I Found Light Against All Odds hosts annual scholarship and awards gala

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – When Springfield area young people need to turn their lives around, they turn to an organization called “I Found Light Against All Odds.”

As the name suggests, the non-profit helps young people break the bonds of social, economic, and emotional barriers to make a success of themselves.

“They can’t change what happened yesterday,” said Stefan Davis, President and CEO of I Found Light Against All Odds. “If they work hard and do what they need to do to become successful, it will come true.”

The non-profit held its 3rd annual scholarship and awards fundraising gala at Chez Josef in Agawam Saturday night.

22News anchor Ciara Speller, a board member of I Found Light Against All Odds was commended for her involvement in the organization.

“She has been a blessing to our organization. A lot of this wouldn’t be possible without here. We thank her and love her,” said Davis.

Among those honored Saturday night, Christine Maiwald, executive director of Unify Against Bullying.

She told 22News she salutes the work of Stefan Davis’ organization.

“I so admire their work with kids. They try to keep them in school promoting education, Stefan, they call him coach but he’s a pseudo father to these kids.”

Proceeds from Saturday night’s event will go towards future scholarships for young people who’ve turned their lives around with the help of an organization called I Found Light Against All Odds.