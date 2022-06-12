SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an important day in the lives of Springfield teenagers determined to overcome challenges.

Sunday afternoon, Stefan Davis, CEO of the non-profit “I Found Light Against All Odds” presented college scholarships to four deserving high school seniors, along with thirteen awards to seniors from the fresh start program at Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology.

Davis, who also founded the mentoring group he now heads, spoke to the students being honored at the Basketball Hall of Fame auditorium.

“It doesn’t matter what race you are, youth issues are youth issues,” he addressed.

The scholarship recipients excelled in the quality of a 1,000 word essay each wrote explaining how they persevered through a dark time and found the light through education.