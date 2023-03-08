SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, some local leaders and well-known community members ditch their business attire to shake things up for a good cause Wednesday night.

Instead, they were sporting an apron while taking part in the first ever I Found Light Against All Odds Celebrity Bartender Fundraising Event. Dozens come out to Plan B Restaurant to enjoy some live entertainment and spirits to support the organization’s efforts in caring for teen girls and at-risk youth in our area.

“Being able to bring people from all walks of life, together for one common cause, and that’s to save a young girl’s life, to give them the resources to be successful,” said Stephan Davis, I Found Light Against All Odds, Founder, and CEO. “It’s about the cause of helping these young girls to have a safer home.”

I Found Light is currently in the process of creating a safe, stable, and nurturing home environment for 18-20-year-old girls, who are housing insecure. And plans to hold other fundraising events in the coming months.