SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week we have seen temperatures in the 80s and 90s and people are trying to find the best ways to keep cool.

People are seeking relief at cooling centers across the city like the one at Raymond Jordan Senior Center. Springfield has at least seven centers open where people are able to cool down and swim by the pool. This is especially important if you don’t have access to air conditioning at home.

Cooling centers are open to provide much-needed relief from the heat. High temperatures can present serious risks if you are older or have health problems. People aged 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health concerns. Older adults can’t adjust to sudden temperature changes as fast as younger people.

Having access to these cooling centers is a valued resource for many here in Springfield.

“I love to come here because it’s a nice comfortable clean place. I get to meet a lot of people from different cultures, I learn a lot through them and they have exercise at different levels it’s just a lot of activities. It gets me out of the house and I enjoy that because it’s cool here and comfortable,” Caroline Rolle of Springfield told 22News.

Seniors at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center said that they enjoyed having a safe and comfortable space where they can beat the heat. A lot of these cooling centers in Springfield are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

There is a variety of them also open in Agawam, Amherst, Northampton, and Easthampton. They’ll have plenty of water on hand to keep people hydrated throughout the day as well as activities to help people get out of the house for a bit and pass the time.