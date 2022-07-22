SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If keeping cool in a swimming pool is the ideal antidote to the overpowering heat, then scoops of ice cream run a close second.

An ice cream truck visiting all the Freedom Credit Union Offices in the Springfield area brought cool refreshments right to the door for employees and Credit Union members throughout the day.

This is a way of rewarding employees for loyalty during a time of instability.

Kara Herman, Vice President of the Freedom Credit Union said, “What’s been happening with the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of movement in staff, as have a lot of employees, many businesses, and showing appreciation is very important for us.”

America celebrated National Ice Cream Day just this past Sunday.