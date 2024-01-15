SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rapper, actor and film producer Ice Cube made his way to the HoopHall Classic Monday to receive an award in his honor for his notable contributions to basketball.

The Basketball Hall of Fame worked alongside Ice Cube to create the Ice Cube Impact Award to recognize someone who works to improve their community and uses basketball as a tool to help kids.

The very first award was given out to Ice Cube himself for his passion for basketball and commitment to education and community development. 22News got to ask the rapper about the award and what it means to receive it.

“It’s really about upholding standard,” said Ice Cube. “To find those deserving to be in here and display their work as well.”

Ice Cube is the co-founder of BIG 3, which is a 3 on 3 summer basketball league. He says that Big 3 is currently in the process of expanding around the world.

Ice Cube told 22News that having an award bearing his name only intensifies his commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside his unwavering dedication to community activism.

Every year, another game changer in the world of basketball will be recognized for their remarkable contributions to the beautiful game.