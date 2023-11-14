SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield announced on Tuesday they will be working with rapper and actor Ice Cube to create a new award.

The Hall of Fame held a virtual press conference Tuesday to make the announcement. The ‘Ice Cube Impact Award’ will be given to someone that works to improve their community and uses basketball as a tool to help kids.

The first award will be given to Ice Cube at the Spalding HoopHall Classic event this January during Martin Luther King Day in Springfield. Ice Cube will be in Springfield for the tournament to accept the award. The HoopHall Classic will be held between January 11 and 15 at the Blake Arena at Springfield College.

Ice Cube showing a photo of him as a kid during a Zoom conference call with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ice Cube has a rich history with basketball. He has used the sport in his music and videos. Ice Cube is also the co-founder of BIG3, a 3v3 summer basketball league.

Several Basketball Hall of Fame inductees work with Ice Cube in the BIG3 league as coaches, including Lisa Leslie, Nancy Lieberman, George Gervin, Rick Barry, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Gary Payton.