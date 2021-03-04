Ice hockey returns to Wilbraham & Monson Academy after 19-year hiatus

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice hockey is returning to Wilbraham & Monson Academy after a 19-year hiatus.

The announcement was made by the school on Wednesday that hockey at the club level will be added to the afternoon program starting the winter of the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the program will begin with boys and girls playing at the club level and plans to build into high-level with boys and girls varsity teams in the near future.

The team, called the Titans, will participate six days a week and will include five days on the ice each week. On the other days, the team will do dryland training, using the academy’s fitness facilities.

The idea of reviving the program was made possible by Head of School Brian P. Easler, alumni Barry Maloney ’85 and four-time Stanley Cup champion Bill Guerin ’89, and three-time Olympic medalist Kacey Bellamy, as well as a committee including current parents.

“Hockey has been a part of the WMA history, and we look forward to it being part of the school’s future, for both girls and boys,” Easler said. “We have students who attend WMA and play for outside teams, and we are excited for them to have the opportunity to play for their school and help us build a competitive program we can all be proud of and which can serve the greater Springfield hockey community.”

A coach hasn’t been selected yet and interested applicants can submit their materials to hockey@wma.us by Monday, March 15.

The school continues to have on-campus classes five days a week, along with socially distanced classrooms and dining halls. Students are tested twice a week.