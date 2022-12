WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department has issued a warning that ice on local ponds and rivers is not yet safe for skating or other winter activities.

Ice should be at least four inches thick before getting onto it. Other factors like the size and water current also play a role.

West Springfield Fire Department

West Springfield Fire Department

So before you head out on the ice, be sure to tell someone your plans, and make sure to carry a phone in case of an emergency.