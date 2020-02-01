Ice safety precaution during constant weather change

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are well into the winter months but this consistent change in weather should have you thinking about ice safety.

Saturday’s Forecast Discussion

Several western Massachusetts ponds and lakes may appear to be frozen but after having several days with temperatures above freezing a lot of the ice has thinned out or completely melted. Just because the ice is safe in one spot, doesn’t mean the rest of it is safe.

Warning signs that ice is too thin include cracks, flowing water near the edges and frozen ridges. If you do see any patches of ice, it’s also important to look out for any water that flows underneath.

Ice is never 100 percent safe so use caution when venturing out and never go alone.