Ice sculptures invade downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Over a dozen ice sculptures are invading downtown Springfield Friday for the third annual Ice Invasion.

On top of Red Sox Winter Weekend being in Springfield this weekend, 18 ice sculptures will be placed from the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield up to the Springfield Museums and down to Union Station. There should be an ice sculpture at almost every corner.

Some of the ice sculptures featured this year will be Wally the Green Monster, baseball players, pineapples and many more.

Residents will have a chance to win Springfield Thunderbird tickets or gift cards to restaurants downtown just by taking photos of the sculptures and sharing them on Instagram using the hashtag #BeDowntownSpringfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the more photos you take with the 18 different ice sculptures the more chances you’ll have to win. For more information on where the sculptures will be located click here.