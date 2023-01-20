SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 6th Annual Ice Sculpture Invasion is taking place this upcoming week alongside the Red Sox Winter Weekend.

Over a dozen sculptures have been carved out and placed across downtown Springfield from MGM Springfield all the way down Main Street to Fort Street and the dining district on Worthington.

The sculptures are a way for the Springfield Business Improvement District (BID) to liven up winter with a diverse lineup of sculptures, including Wally & Tessie, a Selfie Picture Frame, a Red Sox Logo and Baseball Player, a dump truck, MGM lion, Starbucks coffee, and more.