Iconic characters come to life for Dr. Suess’ birthday celebration at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A beep and greet took place Saturday afternoon honoring Dr. Seuss’ birthday at the Springfield Museums.

Families fascinated with the Dr. Seuss stories over the years filled the Quadrangle parking lot and acknowledging their favorite Dr. Seuss characters on display at the Museums.

Saturday’s beep and greet was the brainchild of the Springfield Museums’ family engagement coordinator, Jenny Powers.

“So we’re celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Some people are able to come in, have some fun,” she told 22News.

Many having fun Saturday, honoring the man born March 2 in Springfield back in 1904, and whose stories continue to touch the lives of fans around the world as they have for more than a century.